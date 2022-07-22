World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022: Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson hog the limelight

Kenneth Bedranek's season best of 19.77 clinched him a silver while Erriyon Knighton rounded off the US podium with a time of 19.80.

At Euegene's Hayward Field on Thursday (July 21) night, Lyles produced a scintillating performance to retain his world 200Mcrown as US sprinters claimed their second podium clean sweep of the World Championships Championships Oregon 2022.

Five days after Fred Kerley led a US 1-2-3 in the 100M, Lyles delivered another show-stopping display, scorching to victory in 19.31sec - the third fastest time in history.

Only Jamaicans -- the legendary Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake -- have run in faster time.

The charismatic American star - who struggled to leave a mark at the Tokyo Olympics last year after being billed as one of the favourites - took gold ahead of Bednarek with teenage Knighton finishing third.

Lyles let out a roar of jubilation after powering over the finish line, before ripping open his vest in delight.

The 25-year-old from Florida had earned his right to the exuberant celebration after a performance that saw him eclipse Michael Johnson's long-standing record of 19.32sec to become the fastest American 200M runner in history.

"Today is my day and I finally got to do what I've dreamed about for years. I've got my whole family here," said Lyles.

"I was hoping it was going to be a fast time because I thought it was going to be slow."

The outcome had never been in doubt from the moment Lyles erupted smoothly from the blocks, hitting top speed within 50M to open up a comfortable lead coming off the bend.

Bednarek and Knighton tried to stay in touch, but there was no stopping Lyles, who seemed to find an extra gear to pull away and eventually take the tape several metres clear of Bednarek.

Shericka denies Fraser-Pryce

Earlier, in the women's section, Shericka denied Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce a sprint double by winning the race with a Championships Record time of 21.45.

Fraser-Pryce, who had won the 100M had to settle for silver with a season's best of 21.81 while Great Britain's defending champion Dina Asher-Smith prevented a Jamaican cleansweep by clinching the bronze with a time of 22.02.

Just three more days of high-octane action are left in the World Ahletics Championships Oregon 2022, which is set to conclude on July 24.

Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra made it to the finals with a stunning throw of 88.39M.

However, Neeraj Chopra could not top the field as he was placed second on the league table behind Anderson Peters of Grenada who covered a distance of 89.91M.

The 24-year-old, a hot favourite for a medal, opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round and hurled his spear for his third career-best throw.

The men's javelin throw final will begin on Sunday (July 24) at 7.05 am IST.