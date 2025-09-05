AFG vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan-UAE Match Online And On TV In Afghanistan, India, Pakistan

More sports World Boxing Championships 2025: Sumit Kundu And Neeraj Phogat Achieve Contrasting Victories In Liverpool At the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool, Sumit Kundu and Neeraj Phogat secured contrasting victories, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian contingent continues to showcase strong performances. By Mykhel Team Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025, 20:44 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

At the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool, Sumit Kundu and Neeraj Phogat secured victories in their respective categories. Sumit, competing in the men's 75kg, won decisively against Jordan's Mohammad Alhussien with a 5:0 score. Meanwhile, Neeraj faced a tougher challenge but managed to defeat Finland's Krista Kovalainen with a narrow 3:2 verdict in the women's 65kg category.

The Indian boxing team has sent a strong group of 20 competitors to this inaugural event. This championship is organised by the newly established World Boxing governing body. The team aims to build on their recent successes at the World Boxing Cup events held in Brazil and Kazakhstan.

Neeraj was the first Indian boxer to compete on the second day of the championships. She faced significant pressure as Kovalainen made a strong comeback in the second round. However, Neeraj regained control in the third round, convincing four out of five judges to award her the win.

Sumit showcased dominance throughout his match against Alhussien, securing his place in the pre-quarterfinals without much difficulty. His performance was consistent across all three rounds, ensuring a comfortable victory.

In earlier matches, Sanamacha Chanu began her campaign in the women's 70kg category with a win over Denmark's Ditte Frostholm. Sakshi, who previously won gold at the World Boxing Cup Astana, defeated Ukraine's Viktoriia Shkeul in her women's 54kg opener. Her aggressive approach led to an early stoppage by the referee in the second round.

Unfortunately, Harsh Chaudhary faced defeat in his opening match against Poland's Adam Tutak in the men's 90kg category. He was the only Indian boxer to experience a setback during this stage of the competition.

Upcoming Matches

The evening session on Friday will see Narender competing against Ireland's Martin McDonagh in the men's 90+kg category. Additionally, Jaismine will begin her campaign in the women's 57kg division against Daria-Olha Hutarina from Ukraine.

The Indian contingent continues to demonstrate strong performances at these championships, aiming for further success as they progress through their matches.