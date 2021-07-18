World champion Gitika makes perfect start at 4th Youth National Boxing Championships

Haryana boxer Gitika dominated her opponent Payal Zala from Gujarat with some heavy blows right from the start as the referee declared Gitika as the winner with the RSC verdict in the first round. Gitika was amongst the seven Indian women boxers who clinched gold medals and scripted history at the Youth World Championships in Poland earlier this year.

The ongoing championships are being played with AIBA's newly-introduced weight divisions-13 categories in men's event while 12 in the women's section.

Another highlight from the 32 bouts played on an opening day in women's categories, was Maharashtra's Mrunal Jadhav who blanked Rajasthan's Anju 5-0 in the women's 57kg to make her way into the last-8 stage. Manipur's Tingmila, who had made the headlines after winning gold in Silesion Boxing Championship in Poland in 2018, also progressed into the women's 48kg second round with a 3-2 victory against Karnataka's Lachenbee Thongram.

In the men's section, 60 bouts were played on the opening day of the event where boxers from states and union territories like Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh took part.

The fourth edition of the Youth Men & Women National Championships will go on till July 23 while the third edition of Junior Boys National Championships and the fourth edition of Junior Girls National Championships is scheduled from July 26 to 31.

The tournament will act as the selection tournament as the boxers will be selected for the 2021 ASBC Youth & Junior Boxing Championships which is slated to take place in Dubai from August 17-31.

Source: Media Release