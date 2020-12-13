World Cup ski race postponed after snowfall in French Alps

Courchevel (France), Dec 13: A women's giant slalom in the Alpine skiing World Cup was postponed Sunday after heavy snowfall in the French Alps.
The International Ski Federation cited "the inconsistency of the snow surface" at Courchevel for postponing the race to Monday (December 14).
Snow fell throughout Saturday's race won by Marta Bassino of Italy, with Mikaela Shiffrin fourth in her first World Cup giant slalom since January.
