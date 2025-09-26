Usain Bolt Arrives In India, Set to Light Up Mumbai in Exhibition Football Match on October 1

World Para Athletics 2025 in New Delhi: Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Ever Edition

New Delhi, Sep 26: The world's best para athletes will showcase their grit and determination when the 12th World Para Athletics Championships kicks off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday (September 27).

With over 2200 athletes and officials from 104 countries, including more than 1500 competitors, the nine-day event (September 27 - October 5) promises to be the biggest edition in history. India is hosting the championships for the first time.

India Joins Elite Hosts of Para Athletics

India becomes the fourth Asian nation to stage the World Para Athletics Championships, following Qatar (2015), UAE (2019), and Japan (2024). For India's top para athletes-many of them Paralympic medallists and world champions-the chance to compete at home is a historic opportunity.

The country's rise in para athletics has been rapid. At the 2023 Paris edition, India set a new benchmark by winning 10 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze). That momentum carried into Kobe 2024, where India produced its best-ever performance with 17 medals (6 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze) to finish sixth overall. The 2025 New Delhi edition is now seen as the next step in India's push to become a global powerhouse in para sports.

Record Participation and Medal Events

The New Delhi Championships will feature 186 medal events-15 more than in Kobe-across 101 men's, 84 women's, and 1 mixed event. More than 100 Paralympic medallists, who collectively won 308 medals (112 gold, 96 silver, 100 bronze) at Paris 2024, will compete on Indian soil.

World Para Athletics President Paul Fitzgerald hailed India's preparations, calling the 2025 edition a landmark. "This will be the largest single-event para championships in history, and credit goes to India for hosting it. Spectators inside the stadium and global audiences will witness the brilliance of para athletes competing on newly renovated world-class facilities designed to maximise their skill, speed, and strength," Fitzgerald said.

Mascot

"Viraaj" - a young elephant with a blade prosthesis. It symbolises strength, optimism, inclusivity, courage, and resilience of para-athletes.

Revamped World-Class Infrastructure at JLN Stadium

At the heart of the infrastructure is the Mondo track, laid both at the competition venue and the warm-up area-marking the first time the high-performance surface is available in both arenas. The two-layered vulcanized rubber track has earned praise for its uniform elasticity, shock absorption, and anti-slip properties, which not only boost performance but also reduce injury risks.

The warm-up zone has been upgraded with LED floodlights, enabling training at night and early mornings, while a modern fitness centre beside the warm-up track adds to the athletes' preparation facilities.

India Eyeing Historic Medal Haul

With its largest-ever contingent of 74 athletes, India is eyeing a top-five finish in the medal standings. The country's para athletes have shown steady improvement:

2019 (Dubai): 9 medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze)

2023 (Paris): 10 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze)

2024 (Kobe): 17 medals (6 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze), finishing sixth

The Paralympic Committee of India is targeting 20+ medals this time, banking on consistent performers like Sumit Antil, Praveen Kumar, Ekta Bhyan, and Deepthi Jeevanji.

China's Dominance and Opening Day Events

China, the dominant force in para athletics, has topped the medal tally at the last four championships and will again be the team to beat after winning 87 medals (33 gold) in Kobe 2024.

The opening day on Saturday will feature medal events in:

Men's 5000m T11

Men's 100m T71

Women's 100m T71

Men's 100m T47

Women's 400m T20

Women's long jump T37

Men's long jump T11

Women's shot put F41

Women's shot put F36

Men's shot put F37

Women's discus throw F53

Men's high jump T63

Women's javelin throw F46