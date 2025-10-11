World's First Professional Archery League Celebrates Season 1 Success With Star-Studded Event In Delhi

IPL 2026 Auction: Shreyas Iyer to Rishabh Pant - Who were the Top 10 Most Expensive buys in IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

The Archery Premier League celebrated its inaugural season in Delhi, featuring top international and Indian archers. The event highlighted the league's impact on promoting Indian archery globally. Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 19:16 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

The Archery Premier League (APL), the first professional archery league globally, marked a significant milestone with its inaugural season celebration in New Delhi.

The event at Yamuna Sports Complex gathered league stakeholders, renowned archers, and dignitaries to celebrate the league's success in boosting Indian archery's international standing. The gathering highlighted the league's impact on elevating the sport's profile.

International and Indian archery stars graced the event, including 2024 Olympic recurve participant Katherine Bauer, Olympian Brady Ellison from America, Britain's top-ranked Ella Gibson, Denmark's Mathias Fullerton, and India's own Deepika Kumari.

Other notable attendees were Dhiraj Bommadevara, compound world champion Jyothi Vennam, Asian Games medallist Abhishek Verma, and rising star Chikitha Taniparthi. This diverse group showcased a mix of global and local talent.

Prominent figures such as actor Ram Charan, APL's brand ambassador, attended alongside Dr Joris Treasurer from the Archery Association of India. Mr. Arjun Munda, President of AAI; Mr. Anil Kamineni, Chairman of APL; and Mr. Virender Sachdeva, Secretary General of AAI were also present. Their presence underscored the league's importance in promoting archery.

Ram Charan expressed his enthusiasm for APL by stating: "APL is a vision turning into reality. We're all going to miss this energy once it's over tomorrow. It's truly special to see this incredible collaboration that unites Olympians and world-class archers on one platform.

"The way APL has brought the sport to the forefront reminds me of how RRR was embraced by world cinema with heart, pride, and passion. I want to thank everyone on stage and the Archery Association of India for this vision. Hopefully, what we're witnessing here isn't just a dream but the beginning of a new era for Indian archery."

Mr. Arjun Munda remarked on the league's success: "We've long believed that archery deserves a professional platform in India, and the APL has truly delivered on that vision. The format, fan engagement, and athlete participation have set a new benchmark for world archery. The archers who've now been introduced to global audiences will continue to rise, inspiring and connecting even more deeply with aspiring talent across the country."

Mr. Anil Kamineni shared his excitement about the league's achievements: "We're thrilled with the response. The league has united legends and rising stars through world-class production and storytelling, creating strong momentum for the sport. No other league has achieved this, and our platform has also opened new doors for world archery. Watching our archers perform alongside some of the finest talents from around the globe was truly incredible. As world's first platform, the level of sporting excellence on display in our tournament gives us great confidence that we have a bright future ahead."

Celebrating Success and Looking Forward

Mr. Virender Sachdeva commented on APL's inaugural season: "The success of APL's inaugural season shows a rising passion for archery in India. Our goal is to elevate archery to mainstream sports status, and this energy reflects that achievement. The archery bonding among archers is truly remarkable. You might feel archery is smooth, but there is a lot of effort that goes into it."

The first season featured top-ranked athletes like Deepika Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam alongside international stars Brady Ellison and Ella Gibson. Six franchises represented India's famous warrior clans while engaging packed audiences both physically and digitally.

The celebration wrapped up with media interactions, photo sessions, and a festive luncheon where athletes donned their team colours proudly. As anticipation builds for October 12th’s grand finale conclusion to an extraordinary debut season remains high.