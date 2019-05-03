English

Golf: Wu leads China Open, 14-year-old Yang makes the cut

By Opta
Beijing, May 3: Wu Ashun holds a two-shot lead at the halfway mark in the China Open as 14-year-old Yang Kuang held his nerve to make the cut on home soil.

Three-time European Tour winner Wu shot a seven-under 65 to head into the weekend as the man to catch on 13 under at Genzon Golf Club.

Wu came up with eight birdies and had just the one blemish, the solitary bogey coming at the fifth after he had been given a free drop when his tee shot ended up in a bush.

The world number 229, winner of this tournament four years ago, took the clubhouse lead and remained out in front.

Tapio Pulkkanen is well poised in second place after signing for a four-under 68 but finished his second round with a third bogey of a mixed day.

Jorge Campillo, winner of the Trophee Hassan II last weekend and joint-leader after the first round in Shenzhen, is 10 under after signing for a 69.

Frenchman Benjamin Hebert is a further stroke back, while teenage amateur Yang drained a composed putt for par at the last to make sure he would be playing the final two days.

    Read more about: european tour golf china open
    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
