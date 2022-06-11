WWE Smackdown: First Money in the Bank participant and title matches announced

Bengaluru, June 11: Lacey Evans made her way back to in-ring competition on this week’s Smackdown and she’s heading straight into the Money in the Bank 2022 ladder match.
As seen on the June 10 episode of Smackdown, Evans defeated Xia Li to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank match. The Sassy Southern Belle picked up the win after connecting with her pendant 'Woman’s Right’ on Li to get the pin-fall win and thus become the first participant to qualify for this year’s Women’s MITB match.
Earlier this year, Evans made her return to WWE programming during the April 8 edition of Smackdown. Last night’s match against Li marked her first in-ring outing since competing in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble as she was sidelined due to pregnancy.
.@LaceyEvansWWE is going to #MITB! pic.twitter.com/TrJTvZcISE— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2022
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown @SuperKingofBros looks for vengeance as he goes up against @WWERomanReigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! https://t.co/3uVIjDF9Fd @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/kwayyYpXiT— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2022
.@RondaRousey thinks her armbar is better than @NatbyNature's Sharpshooter.— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2022
What do you think? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/55TSpbedfu
