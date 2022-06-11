WWE Smackdown: First Money in the Bank participant and title matches announced

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, June 11: Lacey Evans made her way back to in-ring competition on this week’s Smackdown and she’s heading straight into the Money in the Bank 2022 ladder match.



As seen on the June 10 episode of Smackdown, Evans defeated Xia Li to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank match. The Sassy Southern Belle picked up the win after connecting with her pendant 'Woman’s Right’ on Li to get the pin-fall win and thus become the first participant to qualify for this year’s Women’s MITB match.



Earlier this year, Evans made her return to WWE programming during the April 8 edition of Smackdown. Last night’s match against Li marked her first in-ring outing since competing in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble as she was sidelined due to pregnancy.





Smackdown this week ended with massive news which stated that the Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line, next Friday night after more than two months. The dual champion Roman Reigns will defend his belts against Riddle on the June 17 episode.Riddle defeated Sami Zayn in Smackdown main event to earn the title match against Reigns. The stipulation suggested that if the one-half of RK-Bro would have lost to Zayn then he would’ve not only lost a shot to the Undisputed Title but also been banned from SmackDown altogether.The former Raw tag team champion eventually connected with an RKO to get a victory over Zayn and get the championship match.Roman Reigns’ cousins, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey Uso tried to attack Riddle after the match but The Original Bro used a kendo stick to fend off the attack.Riddle vs. Roman Reigns was originally scheduled to take place at Money in the Bank 2022. But recently WWE removed the champion from the event as the title defense would go down on a regular episode of Smackdown on FOX.Speaking of title defense, Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will put her title on the line against Natalya at Money in the Bank 2022 premium live event.Last week, a six-pack challenge was held on SmackDown to determine the number-one contender to Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title. Natalya emerged victorious in the match that also involved Shotzi, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, and Raquel Rodriguez.Then last night, Smackdown commentators, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee noted that Rousey vs. Natalya is scheduled for the July 2 PLE with the title hanging in the balance.Ronda Rousey captured the SmackDown Women’s Title by defeating Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash premium live event in May. After a successful defense against Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya will be the second challenger during her title reign.