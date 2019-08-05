Poston has bogey-free week to capture first title at Wyndham Championship

American Poston carded an eight-under-par 62 for a one-stroke victory at the Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday (August 4).

Poston's triumph was even more impressive, given he did not bogey a hole throughout his four rounds in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The 26-year-old – who had an eagle and six birdies on the final day – became the first player to secure a bogey-free victory after 72 holes since Lee Trevino in 1974.

Congratulations, @JT_ThePostman!



He's won the @WyndhamChamp. 🏆



Poston is the first player in 45 years to win a 72-hole PGA TOUR event without making a bogey.

Poston finished 22 under overall, ahead of countryman Webb Simpson – who posted a five-under-par 65.

Overnight leader and South Korean An Byeong-hun (67) dropped to third after ending the tournament two shots off the pace.

Similar to Poston, An was bogey-free entering the final round but made a few mistakes on his closing holes to knock him down the leaderboard.

🏆 @JT_ThePostman delivers in the biggest way possible.



A maiden PGA TOUR victory.



A maiden PGA TOUR victory.

The 26-year-old has won the @WyndhamChamp.

It looked as if An would make up for his first bogey on the par-five 15th hole after he recovered with a birdie on 16.

But he had another bogey on the par-four 18th hole to end his round.

Viktor Hovland had his first finish not only inside the top 10 but inside the top five as he placed fourth at 19 under, while Kim Si-woo (64) was two strokes further back.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the FedExCup era the playoffs will not include Zach Johnson.

Johnson – ranked 152 heading into the tournament – required at least a top-six finish to crack the 125-man field for next week's Northern Trust.

However, Johnson could only manage a final-round 66 as he tied for 53rd position.