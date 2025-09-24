More sports Yogasana set for recognition as Sports in Global Stage, to make debut in Asian Games 2026 By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 16:10 [IST]

In exactly a year, Yogasana is set to make its debut as a demonstration sport at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, a milestone that could shape its global future.

Calling it a turning point, Umang Dawn, Secretary General of Asian Yogasana, said, "Getting Yogasana into the Olympic Council of Asia's demonstration sports list is a big step forward. Once Yogasana moves into the core sports category, its chances of being included in other multi-sporting events like the Asian Beach Games and Asian Indoor Games increase significantly. This recognition is also a crucial step towards eventually being included in the Olympic Games."

Asian Yogasana is preparing the groundwork for the debut with a clear structure. Dawn explained, "All gold medalists from the Asian Championships will be considered for the demonstration event, with participation expected from 20 countries. Our target is to bring delegations from across Asia, with two athletes per country."

The sport is also seeing rapid acceptance beyond India. "Yogasana has now been officially recognized in countries like Saudi Arabia and Nepal," said Dawn. "In India, it has grown steadily over the past six years, spreading across schools, universities, as well as the police and defence forces. States like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Haryana and Tamil Nadu have become powerhouses, while regions such as Tripura are making their mark at the school level."

Looking ahead, Dawn stressed on the need to make the sport engaging for fans and why a league for Yogasana can help further massify the sport. "A league format can transform how people experience Yogasana. Unlike championships, where rules are strict, leagues allow more flexibility, with creative elements like artistry and props. These would make the sport more entertaining for audiences while retaining its competitive edge."

With continental recognition in place and conversations around new formats, Yogasana is entering a decisive phase. As Dawn summed it up, "The Asian Games debut is not just about participation. It is about shaping Yogasana for athletes, audiences, and the global stage."