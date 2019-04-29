Rahm, Palmer comfortably win Zurich Classic

Rahm and Palmer fired a three-under 69 in the final round, finishing at 26 under at the PGA Tour team event, which was delayed by weather on the opening day.

While Sunday's final round in the foursomes format was not as masterful as the third that put them into contention, Rahm and Palmer distanced themselves from the field behind four birdies. Their lone bogey came on the par-four sixth hole.

The victory means Rahm has now won in each of the past three seasons on tour while Palmer claimed his first since 2010.

Despite Rahm and Palmer never falling out of first place, there was still plenty of movement behind them on the leaderboard.

Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood climbed their way into second place behind a birdie putt from the Spaniard on the par-three 17th as they finished at 23 under.

Lee Kyoung-hoon and Matt Every moved into a tie for third place at 21 under with Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini. Roberto Castro and Cameron Tringale highlighted the four-way tie for fifth place a shot further back.

The leaderboard also included a four-way tie for ninth place at 19 under that featured Ian Poulter and Sam Horsfield.

The 54-hole co-leaders Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax fell into a tie for 13th place at 18 under after their round was plagued with four bogeys and one double bogey.