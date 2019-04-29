English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rahm, Palmer comfortably win Zurich Classic

By Opta
Ryan Palmer

New Orleans, April 29: Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer eased to a three-stroke victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday (April 28).

Rahm and Palmer fired a three-under 69 in the final round, finishing at 26 under at the PGA Tour team event, which was delayed by weather on the opening day.

While Sunday's final round in the foursomes format was not as masterful as the third that put them into contention, Rahm and Palmer distanced themselves from the field behind four birdies. Their lone bogey came on the par-four sixth hole.

The victory means Rahm has now won in each of the past three seasons on tour while Palmer claimed his first since 2010.

Despite Rahm and Palmer never falling out of first place, there was still plenty of movement behind them on the leaderboard.

Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood climbed their way into second place behind a birdie putt from the Spaniard on the par-three 17th as they finished at 23 under.

Lee Kyoung-hoon and Matt Every moved into a tie for third place at 21 under with Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini. Roberto Castro and Cameron Tringale highlighted the four-way tie for fifth place a shot further back.

The leaderboard also included a four-way tie for ninth place at 19 under that featured Ian Poulter and Sam Horsfield.

The 54-hole co-leaders Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax fell into a tie for 13th place at 18 under after their round was plagued with four bogeys and one double bogey.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RAY 1 - 0 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 4:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue