Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Stephane Peterhansel claims record win

By
Stephane Peterhansel
Stephane Peterhansel celebrates the win with co-driver Edouard Boulanger. Images: Overdrive Racing/ BRX Media

Bengaluru, March 10: Stephane Peterhansel underlined his place in the record books of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge with an assured drive to victory in the second round of the new FIA World Rally-Raid Championship.

Partnered by Edouard Boulanger in his Audi RS Q e-tron, the Frenchman secured his record-breaking seventh cars title in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, with a winning margin of 29min, 49 sec from the 2018 winner, Czech Martin Prokop, accompanied by compatriot Viktor Chytka in a Ford Raptor.

Chile's Francisco Lopez Contardo his Italian navigator Paulo Ceci, in a Can-AM Maverick, rounded off the podium.

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: FIA World Rally-Raid Championship shifts up a gearAbu Dhabi Desert Challenge: FIA World Rally-Raid Championship shifts up a gear

While the 209kms Abu Dhabi Sports Council Stage 5 had the potential to repeat some of the final day dramas of previous years, cool head ensured that Peterhansel and Boulangeron arrived at the finishing point in Yas Marina Circuit safely, after a demanding five-day passage through the Al Dhafra dunes.

Monsieur Dakar

Monsieur Dakar

Peterhansel, the man they call Monsieur Dakar, has now surpassed the six cars victories of Jean-Louis Schlesser, and as a result of his bikes win back in 1996, has an overall Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge record equalling the eight triumphs of Spanish rider Marc Coma.

"This is a really special win, a victory with a really good car," he said at the end of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council stage. "As the driver I made a few mistakes on some dunes, but that is rallying. I'm delighted to be the first car winner with this new generation of cars."

Al Attiyah's woes

Al Attiyah's woes

Defending champion and Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al Attiyah, co-driven by Frenchman Matthieu Baumel, arrived in the UAE deserts with a one-point lead over World Rally Championship (WRC) legend Sebastien Loeb.

But a heavy landing damaged a lower suspension arm and a front wheel on the Qatari's Toyota Hilux on the opening stage and the four-time winner had to play catch up over the next four days once time penalties were imposed as he had to settle for a 16th place finish.

Amazing job

Amazing job

Al Attiyah's challenge for a fourth win in Abu Dhabi suffered a setback from the start, when the 51-year-old suffered a damaged front right wheel and lower suspension arm close to the stage start and was forced to return to the start area to make emergency repairs. He suffered massive time penalties of 16 hours.

"When I crossed the finish line of this last stage, I immediately remembered what happened on the first stage. That's a little bit of a disappointment. But to come back strong and win the remaining four stages wasn't easy, and we did a truly amazing job," the four-time Dakar Rally champion said.

Loeb impresses

Loeb impresses

Loeb, Al Attiyah's chief rival and another first leg mechanical victim, was third fastest on the day in his Prodrive Hunter, despite losing three minutes with two punctures. He finished eighth on his debut in the event. The nine-time WRC champion was clearly impressed with the event on his first attempt. "It's really special," he said.

"The place is beautiful. We are in dunes like nowhere else. "It's very exciting to drive in these conditions. It's very difficult in some places. You can crash very easily with some big drops in the dunes. It was important to drive here to take this experience"

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 18:57 [IST]
