After 25 years, MotoGP is back in Indonesia!

Train of bikes
Riders from local Honda, Suzuki, Ducati and Yamaha fan clubs also joined the train of bikes, creating an incredible sight as the convoy headed out into central Jakarta.
It was around 4kms from the palace starting point to the finish line at the Kempinski Hotel, with fans lining every inch of the street along the route.
Crowd pullers
Once arrived, the riders parked their machinery and greeted the fans, with a crowd gathering for another glimpse of the superstars before they head for Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.
Once interviews were done, and a few knee sliders thrown to the crowd, it was then time to head back inside, cool off and gear up for the journey to Lombok, with track action set to begin on Friday (March 18) morning.
Pre-event presser
Later, the pre-event press conference raised the curtain on the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, with festivities now in full swing in Lombok.
New maiden MotoGP winner Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGPT) was joined in the hot seat (s) by fellow Qatar GP podium finishers Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team), as well as six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and reigning Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).
Pace setter
The Mandalika Test pacesetter was the fastest man out the blocks on Friday morning. After topping the Mandalika Test back in February, Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) has come out the blocks fastest in MotoGPTM FP1 at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, thanks to a late 1:33.499.
The race proper is on Sunday (March 20) at 3pm local time (12.30pm IST). Indian audience can catch all the action from Indonesia live on Eurosport channel.