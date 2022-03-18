After 25 years, MotoGP is back in Indonesia!

With the FIM MotoGP World Championship returning to Indonesia for the first time since 1997, it is a huge weekend for the country and the sport - and the reception proved it, from the President and dignitaries to the fans lining the streets to get a glimpse of their heroes.

After the meeting, the group moved outside to look at the President's bike and to line up on a grid at the palace for the start of the parade. With 20 riders all suited and booted, as well as Carmelo and Carlos Ezpeleta, it was a formidable spectacle as the train of bikes got ready to set off - and the President set the parade in motion waving a chequered flag.

Riders from local Honda, Suzuki, Ducati and Yamaha fan clubs also joined the train of bikes, creating an incredible sight as the convoy headed out into central Jakarta. It was around 4kms from the palace starting point to the finish line at the Kempinski Hotel, with fans lining every inch of the street along the route.

Once arrived, the riders parked their machinery and greeted the fans, with a crowd gathering for another glimpse of the superstars before they head for Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

Once interviews were done, and a few knee sliders thrown to the crowd, it was then time to head back inside, cool off and gear up for the journey to Lombok, with track action set to begin on Friday (March 18) morning.

Pre-event presser Later, the pre-event press conference raised the curtain on the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, with festivities now in full swing in Lombok. New maiden MotoGP winner Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGPT) was joined in the hot seat (s) by fellow Qatar GP podium finishers Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team), as well as six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and reigning Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP). Pace setter The Mandalika Test pacesetter was the fastest man out the blocks on Friday morning. After topping the Mandalika Test back in February, Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) has come out the blocks fastest in MotoGPTM FP1 at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, thanks to a late 1:33.499. The race proper is on Sunday (March 20) at 3pm local time (12.30pm IST). Indian audience can catch all the action from Indonesia live on Eurosport channel.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)