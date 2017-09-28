Airport, hotel, circuit – Raikkonen sees no reason to miss Malaysian GP

Sepang, September 28: The life of a Formula One driver may appear full of glitz and glamour, but Kimi Raikkonen offered a different take on Thursday.

With this weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix marking the race's farewell to the F1 calendar, the Ferrari man was asked if he would miss it.

But the Finn seemed a little taken aback by the question, his answer apparently exploding any notion that drivers are afforded much of an opportunity to savour the globe-trotting exploits that accompany their job.

"To be honest I don't know if we're going to miss it," said Raikkonen.

"It's a nice circuit, but the only thing you see is the airport, the hotel next to the airport and the circuit. You can choose from that what you're going to miss, or not."

Pressed a little further, the 37-year-old – who was involved in the first-lap drama that saw himself, team-mate Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's Max Verstappen crash out in Singapore – did manage to find some positives.

He added: "I think it's been good racing over the years here. The layout obviously helps that."

Source: OPTA