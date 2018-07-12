Aishwarya Pissay set for her first international rally

The team comprises of the French brother duo Adrien Metge and Michael Metge, Spaniard Lorenzo Santolino and Aishwarya Pissay from India. Aishwarya will be the first Indian woman factory racer to compete in a Baja World Rally and will be leaving for Spain later this week to train with the team. The squad will race on the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team's Dakar machine - RTR 450.

Aishwarya Pissay, Factory Racer, TVS Racing, says, "This will be my first international Rally and I am overwhelmed as well as grateful to TVS Racing for giving me this opportunity. The Baja Aragon is a good training ground for any racer who has their sights set on the Dakar, as it tests their mettle among international talent. I am excited to race alongside experienced International Champions from the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team. The prospect of finally experiencing the RTR 450 is daunting but I look forward to packing time on the motorcycle and perfecting my technique."

Commenting on the team's participation, B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing, said, "We are thrilled to be a part of the 35th edition of Baja Aragon and Aishwarya's participation makes it special, as she will be the first Indian woman to participate in a Baja World Rally. What makes this even more exciting is that this is a new team that we are fielding for the Rally and it will be interesting to see how the dynamics play out. Our technical team is also working around the clock on the performance of the bikes and I wish the team the very best for the Rally."

Bengaluru's 22-year-old Aishwarya Pissay is an ace female racer, a winner of Raid De Himalaya 2017, Dakshin Dare 2017, Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), 2017 and TVS Apache Ladies One Make Championship 2017.

Adrien Metge has been associated with Sherco TVS Rally Factory team since 2016. He has participated in Dakar for two consecutive years where he finished 11th in 2016 and 22nd in 2017. Michael Metge, a recent entry into the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team has proved his mettle in Dakar Rally six consecutive times.

Spanish racer Lorenzo Santolino comes on board with vast experience in the international racing circuit. He has participated in OiLibya Morocco Rally and Desert Storm, apart from being a position holder in World E1 Championship 2015 and 7-time Spanish Champion in Enduro and XC.

