Al Attiyah settles for second-place finish in Russian Silk Way Rally

Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah
Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah takes to the air during the final stage of the Silk Way Rally.

Moscow, July 27: Team Overdrive Racing's Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah claimed the third quickest time on the final stage of the Silk Way Rally between Lipetsk and Moscow in Russia and confirmed second overall behind winner Yazeed Al Rajhi.

The ace Qatari driver and French navigator Matthieu Baumel set a time of 58min 02sec on the weather-shortened special and, in so doing, headed for the finish in Red Square 1hr 08min 12sec behind Al Rajhi.

Frenchman Matthieu Serradori confirmed third place and former rally leader Harry Hunt confirmed the stage win from Spaniard Joan Roma.

Russia's Sergei Kariakin managed a fourth-place finish.

It's great to reach the finish after our week was beset with several delays and little problems," said Al Attiyah.

"This was not the result we wanted but we lost a lot of time earlier in the race with the differential problem and the drive shaft and we came back strongly at the finish to take second place,"added Al Attiyah whose Silk Way Rally challenge ran with support from Red Bull, the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, Ooredoo Qatar and Toyota GAZOO Racing.

The two-time Dakar Rally champion, who had won the penultimate stage, followed Al Rajhi into the last of the special stages between Lipetsk and Moscow.

But weather conditions in recent days had made one particular water crossing impossible. Race officials decided to start the last 191km section from PC1, after 112km.

Andrey Rudskoy stopped with technical issues after just five kilometres and that put his hold on fifth position in jeopardy. Italy's Marco Piana, who had towed Serradori for 180km on Thursday, stopped to assist the Russian on the 79km finale but he lost over an hour in any case.

Al Attiyah led from Serradori and Al Rajhi after 37km, but Al Rajhi stayed clear of trouble to reach the finish and confirm outright victory with the stage win falling to Hunt from Roma and Al Attiyah.

(With Team Overdrive Racing inputs).

    Story first published: Friday, July 27, 2018, 15:12 [IST]
