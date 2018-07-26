Al Attiyah fights back to move to second place

Not so easy

"It has not been easy over the last few days," said Al Attiyah.

"We seemed to make up time and lose it again with niggling problems. But it was nice to get a stage win under our belts today and now we can push on to Moscow and try and win the final stage on Friday."

On a charge

Al Attiyah began the penultimate stage to Lipetsk 1hr 27min 23sec behind the leading Saudi, as Roma headed into the timed section followed by Al Rajhi and Serradori.

The Qatari was on a charge from the outset and he overtook Serradori before 50km and was the fastest driver on the track.

First stage win

Al Attiyah managed to pass Al Rajhi in the closing sections of the stage and reached the finish behind Roma to record a first stage win since the opening day.

Roma, Al Rajhi and a resurgent Hunt filled the minor places on the day's stage, but Serradori stopped again and ceded over two hours to the leaders.

Al Attiyah's Silk Way Rally challenge is running with support from Red Bull, the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, Ooredoo Qatar and Toyota GAZOO Racing.