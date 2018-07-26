English

Al Attiyah fights back to move to second place

Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah
Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah was on a charge from the beginning.

Lipetsk (Russia), July 26: Team Overdrive Racing's Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah bounced back strongly from his time delay to set the fastest time on the penultimate stage of the Silk Way Rally between Vologograd and Lipetsk in Russia.

The Qatari and French navigator Matthieu Baumel set a time of 3hrs 27min 29sec for the 318km special in the longest day's route of the rally (766.78km) to take into the long liaison to the overnight halt. He managed to beat stage runner-up Joan Roma by 7min 08sec.

The result enabled the two-time Dakar Rally winner to climb back to second position in the overall rankings after Frenchman Matthieu Serradori stopped on the stage with his own technical issues for over 40 minutes. The Toyota Hilux driver now trails leader Al Rajhi by 1hr 11min 37sec.

"It has not been easy over the last few days," said Al Attiyah.

"We seemed to make up time and lose it again with niggling problems. But it was nice to get a stage win under our belts today and now we can push on to Moscow and try and win the final stage on Friday."

Al Attiyah began the penultimate stage to Lipetsk 1hr 27min 23sec behind the leading Saudi, as Roma headed into the timed section followed by Al Rajhi and Serradori.

The Qatari was on a charge from the outset and he overtook Serradori before 50km and was the fastest driver on the track.

Al Attiyah managed to pass Al Rajhi in the closing sections of the stage and reached the finish behind Roma to record a first stage win since the opening day.

Roma, Al Rajhi and a resurgent Hunt filled the minor places on the day's stage, but Serradori stopped again and ceded over two hours to the leaders.

Al Attiyah's Silk Way Rally challenge is running with support from Red Bull, the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, Ooredoo Qatar and Toyota GAZOO Racing.

On Friday (July 27)) crews tackle a final stage between Lipetsk and the Russian capital of Moscow before the ceremonial finish in Red Square.

(With Team Overdrive Racing inputs).

    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 16:23 [IST]
