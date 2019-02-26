Al Attiyah takes comfortable lead into the final day

That enabled the Toyota driver and his French co-driver Matthieu Baumel to take an overall lead of 12min 33sec into the final stage.

Yazeed Al Rajhi and Dirk von Zitzewitz began the day 9min 52sec behind their team-mates, but lost further ground through the opening stage with a series of three flat tyres, although the Saudi/German pairing did strengthen their hold on second place to 3min 14sec over Jakub Przygonski and his German navigator Timo Gottschalk, the Pole driving the first of two X-raid MINI John Cooper Works Rally cars.

Al Attiyah's fastest time on the first of the day's two stages enabled the Qatari to extend his advantage over Al-Rajhi to 14min 35sec, but that advantage was pegged back by Al Rajhi in the shorter second test when the Saudi carded his first stage win of the campaign.

Two selective sections were arranged on leg four, split by a road liaison section of 56.39km where service was not permitted.

The final selective section of the event gets underway at 08.05hrs and runs for just 263.8km.

Finishers then return to the bivouac at the Lusail Sports Arena to prepare for the ceremonial finish at The Pearl Qatar.