Andalucia Rally: Sebastien Loeb forced to play the waiting game as weather plays spoilsport

Different test

The second of four long stages was due to present a different test for drivers, sending them over a mix of broken, narrow tracks in the hills north of Malaga close to the El Torcal de Antequera nature reserve.

The start was initially delayed for two hours before eventually being cancelled, leaving two stages remaining before the finish on Sunday (October 23).

Loeb vs Al Attiyah

"It's always frustrating when you go to the start of the stage and then you have go back to service," said nine-time World Rally Championship winner, who is engaged in a close battle with Al Attiyah.

"But the weather conditions were really tricky, the helicopters couldn't reach the stage so we could've no safety. The organisation couldn't risk starting the stage and cancelling it was the only thing to do."

Navigation difficult

The final stage, which takes the rally in the Andalusian province of Huelva, is expected to be the toughest of the rally and could decide the outcome of the event, and the championship.

Loeb remains determined to make amends for the time he lost due to power steering problems, and technical issues related to the competitor's digital road books which made navigation difficult.

Close finish

The stages in Spain are expected to suit the the WRC legend as they are similar to those in last year's Baja Aragon where he led before a small technical problem denied him a certain victory. Loeb's input from the BRX rally programme has been a key factor in the design of the hypercar, which is being built in limited numbers to the individual specifications of select super car enthusiasts.

Stage wins in Andalucia could ultimately prove decisive, as they carry extra bonus points. Added to the uncertainty of rally raids, which run over difficult terrain and present stern navigational challenges, this means the title race may still produce a tense finish.