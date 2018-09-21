Aragon name Turn 10 after MotoGP world champion Marquez

Bengaluru, September 21: Ahead of the FIM MotoGP World Championship's Aragon round, world champion Marc Marquez became part of history as Turn 10 of the MotorLand circuit was named after him.

'One of my favourite tracks" is always Marquez' line on MotorLand and so it was fitting that Turn 10 - a left-hander - now bears the name of the number 93 as he became the second current rider on the grid to receive the honour after Jorge Lorenzo in whose name the final corner at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto was named in 2013.

"We've started in a good way with a corner in my name at one of my favourite circuits. We will see, it will be a good feeling the first time going through there! Now though it's time to concentrate on the race weekend. Time to focus, it's a home GP and I love the circuit but we'll see where the our level is," said Marquez in the pre-event press conference.

To preview the weekend, the Repsol Honda rider was joined on the dais by his closest challenger Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP), Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol), Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

The bikes will be on track for first contact on Friday (September 21) morning ahead of the race on Sunday (September 23.

Favourite circuits "We've started in a good way with a corner in my name at one of my favourite circuits. We will see, it will be a good feeling the first time going through there!," said Marquez in the pre-event press conference. "Now though it's time to concentrate on the race weekend. Time to focus, it's a home GP and I love the circuit but we'll see where the our level is," he added. First contact To preview the weekend, the Repsol Honda rider was joined on the dais by his closest challenger Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP), Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol), Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). The bikes will be on track for first contact on Friday (September 21) morning ahead of the race on Sunday (September 23. Closest challenger One man who could be battling with Marquez for that win is the rider who became his closest challenger following that impressive Misano victory: Dovizioso. He's in good form of late too. "I'm very confident, especially from the test in Misano, I think we showed good speed. And at Silverstone we had a good chance," said Dovizioso. Much improved A good situation was what Vinales had at Misano, with a much-improved weekend for the Spaniard overall. Race day wasn't quite what they'd been hoping for, but it was nevertheless a positive. "I was really happy after Misano, the race I think we could have gone better but from Friday I was there," said Vinales.

Will Marquez rule a home venue with his name now inked on Turn 10? Or can the field begin a fight back before the flyaways?

Fasten your seat belts guys! It's vroom time in Aragon. The race will be held at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday.