English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Marquez returns to his happy hunting ground in Aragon

By
Marc Marquez
The MotorLand track in Aragon is a happy hunting ground for Marc Marquez

Bengaluru, September 18: From a Misano painted red by Jorge Lorenzo's (Ducati Team) pole and team-mate Andrea Dovizioso's victory, the FIM MotoGP World Championship caravan heads to MotorLand Aragon - where the red may well remain.

The track is a happy hunting ground for championship leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), and the stands will likely be filled with the red flag of the 93.

Marquez has such an advantage in the title fight that it could be the faithful's last chance to see him race on home turf before becoming a seven-time world champion, too - and his speed at the venue has been unrivalled.

On pole in four of the five MotoGP races he has competed in at MotorLand, Marquez has three wins there and two DNFs. A big ask for those on the chase to overhaul, but failure is no longer an option if they hope to reel in the reigning champion.

Close rival

Close rival

As with many venues fairly new to the calendar, a close rival to Marquez's record is Lorenzo. The number 99 won in 2014 and again in 2015, took a podium in his first season on a Ducati and had incredible speed at a recent test there.

Will he be a key presence at the top once again? After crashing out so close to the end of the race at Misano, the stakes are a little higher to get a result but there's little championship pressure per se.

Competitive Ducati

Competitive Ducati

Last time out though, the spoils belonged to Andrea Dovizioso. Making his way to the front and then managing the gap to perfection, the Italian's win was a statement and further showed how competitive the Ducati now is at any track.

But can that translate at MotorLand? It was a tougher weekend for 'DesmoDovi' last year at the venue, and it will be key to see if that will still be true in 2018.

Home hero

Home hero

A tougher weekend was the name of the game for Movistar Yamaha MotoGP at Misano with higher temperatures hitting both Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi.

Rossi was the home hero last time out, and now that switches to Vinales' honour - something he'll be hoping will bring a little more form.

Upper hand

Upper hand

In 2017 at Aragon, the two men battled it out to the line despite Rossi coming back just weeks after breaking his leg, and Vinales ultimately took the upper hand - but only just.

Finishing the race fourth and fifth, it was a better weekend for the team in the latter part of the season and they'll want that to remain true this time around.

MotorLand Aragon awaits, and the last stop in Europe before the season finale in Valencia. Will Marquez take the home glory? Or is it someone else's turf to take now? The Aragon GP will be held on Sunday (September 23) at 2 pm local time (5.30pm IST).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: GIR 3 - 2 CEL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 14:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue