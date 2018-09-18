Marquez returns to his happy hunting ground in Aragon

Close rival

As with many venues fairly new to the calendar, a close rival to Marquez's record is Lorenzo. The number 99 won in 2014 and again in 2015, took a podium in his first season on a Ducati and had incredible speed at a recent test there.

Will he be a key presence at the top once again? After crashing out so close to the end of the race at Misano, the stakes are a little higher to get a result but there's little championship pressure per se.

Competitive Ducati

Last time out though, the spoils belonged to Andrea Dovizioso. Making his way to the front and then managing the gap to perfection, the Italian's win was a statement and further showed how competitive the Ducati now is at any track.

But can that translate at MotorLand? It was a tougher weekend for 'DesmoDovi' last year at the venue, and it will be key to see if that will still be true in 2018.

Home hero

A tougher weekend was the name of the game for Movistar Yamaha MotoGP at Misano with higher temperatures hitting both Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi.

Rossi was the home hero last time out, and now that switches to Vinales' honour - something he'll be hoping will bring a little more form.

Upper hand

In 2017 at Aragon, the two men battled it out to the line despite Rossi coming back just weeks after breaking his leg, and Vinales ultimately took the upper hand - but only just.

Finishing the race fourth and fifth, it was a better weekend for the team in the latter part of the season and they'll want that to remain true this time around.