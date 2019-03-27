Argentina awaits Marquez and Lorenzo

Identical fashion

Opening his 2019 FIM MotoGP World Championship campaign in an almost identical fashion to 2018, Marquez battled Andrea Dovizioso until the line at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

Walking away with 20 points, the reigning MotoGP world champion began his title defence with a solid result.

Confident rider

Now awaits the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit where Marquez has achieved two wins previously, the only premier class rider to win there more than once.

"We started well in Qatar and fought until the end for victory. The goal is of course to do the same in Argentina and take as many points as possible. Time between the two races has been good, I was able to return training with a motocross bike and I feel confident for this race," said Marquez.

Learning curve

For Lorenzo, the Argentina GP will be about continuing to learn and adapting to the Repsol Honda Team RC213V.

After a physically punishing weekend, where it was later revealed he had sustained a fissure to one of his ribs, Lorenzo and the team are aiming for a smooth weekend to again unlock the potential shown on Friday in Qatar.

New opportunity

"Despite not finishing where we wanted, Qatar showed that we've a lot of potential with the Honda. Argentina will give us a chance to continue to improve on the bike. I've been focusing fully on my recovery between races, the wrist is feeling better and the pain in my ribs has also improved a lot since the race. In the past Argentina has not been one of my strongest circuits, but the Honda presents a new opportunity," said Lorenzo.

The Argentina GP will be held at 3pm local time (11.30pm IST) on Sunday (March 31).