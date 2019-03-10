English

Qatar MotoGP: Dovizioso edges Marquez in last-lap thriller

By
Andrea Dovizioso
Andrea Dovizioso threw down the gauntlet in Qatar.

Bengaluru/Doha, March 10: Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso fired the first salvo as he won the FIM Moto GP World Championship season-opener under lights at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, pipping world champion Marc Marquez in a thriller.

An epic desert duel between five riders in the latter stages ended with the Italian beating Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) by 0.023sec, with Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) beating Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) to P3 - the top five split by just 0.6sec

Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales, who started on pole, could manage only a seventh-place finish.

The MotoGP caravan moved to Argentina for the second race of the season on March 31

    Sunday, March 10, 2019, 23:47 [IST]
