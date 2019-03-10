Qatar MotoGP: Dovizioso edges Marquez in last-lap thriller

An epic desert duel between five riders in the latter stages ended with the Italian beating Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) by 0.023sec, with Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) beating Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) to P3 - the top five split by just 0.6sec

Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales, who started on pole, could manage only a seventh-place finish.

The MotoGP caravan moved to Argentina for the second race of the season on March 31