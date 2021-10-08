Arjun Maini looking to end season on a high at the Norisring

Omega Seiki and J.K.Tyre backed Maini has steadily grown in the series, with the Indian rookie finding his feet during the second half of the season. Racing for GetSpeed, who are also new to DTM, Maini has excelled on the circuits he has had prior experience on, meaning he is more than capable of ending the season on a high given his prior experience of the Norisring from his F3 days.



Maini's pace at the previous round in Hockenheim was stellar and showed that the Indian driver is capable of racing at the front of what is Germany's premier racing championship. The Indian topped the first practice session and qualified fifth and third respectively during the weekend's two qualifying sessions.



While the end results don't reflect Maini's true pace in the series, mitigating factors have played their part in preventing the Mercedes driver from claiming a podium finish. That being said, the Bangalore-based racing driver will have one last attempt this season at meeting his aim of becoming the first Indian to finish on a DTM podium.



"It's incredible how quickly the season went by," Maini stated.



"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time racing in the DTM championship and it has been a terrific year that has seen me evolve as a racing driver.



"Yes the final results have lacked but the championship table doesn't tell the entire story. I'm satisfied with the progress I've made and I hope to continue racing in the championship come 2022.



"The Norisring circuit provides a unique challenge for all of us as it's the only street circuit on the calendar and I hope my previous experience at the venue will help me end the season strongly."



The weekend's action will get underway on Friday (October 8) with the weekend's two practise sessions, with the weekend's two qualifying sessions and races taking place on Saturday (October 9) and Sunday (October 10).



The action as always can be followed live on AutoCar India's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/autocarindia1

Source: Media Release