Australian GP: Rins wins last-lap duel with Marquez, Bagnaia is the new leader as Quartararo crashes

Tight at the top
Rins and Marc Marquez swooped on the final lap to pass Bagnaia, with the top seven all finishing within eight-tenths of a second.
If Bagnaia had held on for the win, he could have claimed the title with victory in the penultimate race in Malaysia. Instead, reigning champion Quartararo remains in contention.
Fighting Marquez
Marquez passed Rins for second at Southern Loop on the penultimate lap, but the Suzuki rider hit back straight away at Stoner Corner, and that was how they commenced Lap 27 of 27.
Rins went a corner earlier this time with a move on Bagnaia at Southern Loop and Marquez followed, with those three covered by just 0.224sec when they took the chequered flag.
Martin sixth
Marco Bezzecchi got home fourth and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP), who had started only 15th, took fifth after a final-lap pass of Luca Marini at Lukey Heights (Turn 9).
Marini was therefore sixth, ahead of pole-sitter Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing), while Aleix Espargaro faded to ninth and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) rounded out the top 10.
Match point Bagnaia
In the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship standings, Bagnaia now leads by 14 points over Quartararo, with Aleix Espargaro another 13 back and Bastianini also still in contention at 42 points off the pace.
Bagnaia has the match point as the MotoGP caravan moves to the Sepang International Circuit on October 23 before the MotoGP season ends with the traditional race in Valencia, Spain, on November 6.