Austrian GP: Martin beats Quartararo to record breaking pole

A scintillating 1:22.643 saw the Spaniard oust 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) on his very last lap by just 0.034sec.

Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo Team claimed P3 for Sunday's outing.

Austrian GP: Zarco comes out swinging in Spielberg

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) climbed to P4 on his last lap, but attention then turned to the two Pramac Racing Ducatis -- Johann Zarco and Martin.

The latter was clinging onto the coattails of his team-mate and through Sector 3, the rookie sensation was 0.176sec under Quartararo's time. Zarco took the chequered flag first and moved ahead of Marquez.

Zarco was smiling back in the garage and will launch from the spearhead of Row 2 in fourth place, the Frenchman is joined by 5th place Marquez and sixth place Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team).

FIM MotoGP world champion Mir lines up in P7, 0.7s away from pole, as Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and Miguel Oliveira complete Row 3.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) will be hoping to pull another Sunday masterclass out the hat from 10th.

If Saturday is anything to go by, then Sunday's MotoGP encounter is shaping up to be a stunner in the Styrian mountains.

Can Martin make it two poles and as many two wins at the Red Bull Ring?

Find out when Round 11 from Austria gets underway at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) and the Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport SD/HD channels.

Top 10 Qualifiers:

1. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) - 1:22.643

2. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.034

3. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.420

4. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.477

5. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.584

6. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.677

7. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.735

8. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.780

9. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.856

10. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.925

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)