Bengaluru's Sujith Kumar re-elected as FIM Asia Vice-President

As per a Media Release received, Sujith is elected as one of the four vice-presidents of FIM Asia with highest majority while Stephan Macky Carapiet of the Philippines was re-elected as FIM Asia President.

"At FIM Asia, we could not complete many things that we started due to COVID-19. We want to finish those and together as a board, we want to expand motorcycle racing in Asia to realise the incredible potential of the riders and teams," said Sujith.

Sujith represented the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), for India, which is one of the 29 country delegates, who attended the AGM.

The other Vice- Presidents are Stan Yosuhiro from Guam, Isa Al Awadhi from Bahrain and Ms Gong Hunggou from China.

Sujith polled the highest number of votes, while all the four, and the president were elected unanimously. .

The multiple-times Indian National Rally champion navigator was a national sporting hero before joining the FMSCI as Chairman of the Two-Wheeler Commission, where he looks after rider training, safety standards and increasing competitor numbers. His presence in FIM Asia helped pave the way for more Indian riders and manufacturers to make an impact at international level.

Behind the scenes, his experience and close relationships with sponsors has been instrumental in strengthening the long-term future of the sport.

"The challenges faced with the pandemic were far from anything we imagined when I first joined the FIM Asia board four years ago," commented Sujith.

"I am especially proud and privileged to have been involved with the people who have literally kept the wheels of our sport in India turning throughout this period.

Outside India, many regional championships have been on hold but we are working with medical specialists, promoters and the FIM headquarters in Switzerland, and have established protocols to enable safe competition. So the 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship will begin in March after a two-year hiatus," the champion biker of yesteryears added.