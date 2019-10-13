English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bottas ends long wait for victory as Mercedes seal constructors' title in Japan

By Chris Myson
Valtteri Bottas pipped Sebastian Vettel to win Japanese Grand Prix
Valtteri Bottas pipped Sebastian Vettel to win Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka (Japan), October 13: Valtteri Bottas claimed his first Formula One victory in 13 races at the Japanese Grand Prix as Mercedes claimed a sixth consecutive constructors' championship on Sunday (October 13).

Ferrari had secured a surprise front-row lockout in qualifying - which was moved to the morning of the race due to Typhoon Hagibis - but Sebastian Vettel paid the price for a poor start from pole position and had to settle for second place.

Lewis Hamilton was third and added another point for the fastest lap as his lead in the drivers' championship over Bottas was reduced to 64 points.

Max Verstappen had to retire after a first-lap incident with Charles Leclerc, who recovered to finish in sixth position behind Red Bull's Alex Albon and McLaren driver Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes became the second team in history to win six straight team titles after Ferrari's run with Michael Schumacher from 1999-2004.

And they are now guaranteed to be the first outfit to win six straight driver and constructor doubles, with Hamilton or Bottas the only drivers who can mathematically win the title.

More JAPANESE GRAND PRIX News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SAF 275, 64/2 (20.0) vs IND 601/5 decl
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue