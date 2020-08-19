Can anyone stop Ducati juggernaut in Styria?

Bengaluru, August 19: From a worst-ever qualifying for Andrea Dovizioso and tough race day in Brno, it seemed unlikely that Ducati would be able to keep their 100 per cent winning record at the Red Bull Ring last Sunday, but the Italian rose to the occasion to keep their record intact.

Giving the Borgo Panigale factory their 50th MotoGP win, Dovizioso turned the screw lap by lap to cross the line with a little breathing space, writing himself another chapter in Ducati lore and moving back up to second overall in the standings.

The devil is in the details and that is what Dovizioso cited as the secret - the work done over previous visits - to the turnaround from Brno.

That won't be going anywhere, so the number 04 must remain the favourite heading into the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria to be held at the same Red Bull circuit on Sunday (August 23).

It will be automatically another milestone for whoever wins, as it is the 900th premier class race.

With Dorna Sports inputs, myKhel.com look at the potential contenders who can stop Ducati at the Red Bull Ring circuit.

Five-in-a-row It is now five in a row for the Bologna bullets at the Red Bull Ring, but can that become six this weekend? Their rivals will be gunning to make sure it will not happen. Ducati remain undefeated, Dovizioso undaunted and the Red Bull Ring the near-perfect layout for the Borgo Panigale factory. But MotoGP is as unpredictable as ever in 2020, so can anyone dethrone Ducati this weekend? Dark horse Although Dovizioso won, it was Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) who initially led and the Australian could prove both a dark horse and another who threatens to keep that Ducati record intact at the Red Bull Ring again. Ending the race so close to second, he could be ruing his tyre choice on the restart - Dovizioso even said point blank he should have stayed on the medium front, not changed to the soft - and there are a few more things for the Queenslander to mull over too. Welcome return The real dark horses were Suzuki and KTM, however. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) took his first premier class podium as the Hamamatsu factory - not traditionally having been a threat at the Red Bull Ring - emerged as serious contenders. After some tougher races for Mir it will have been a welcome return to the front, and nothing could be better than returning to the venue to try and do it again. Moving forward Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) will be hoping to move forward as well; already a race winner on Borgo Panigale machinery but struggling with a tougher 2020 so far. Find out if anyone can stop the Ducati juggernaut as as the FP1 starts on Friday at 9.55 am (1.25pm IST), before the lights go out for the race at 2pm (5.30pm IST) on Sunday.