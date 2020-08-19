Can anyone stop Ducati juggernaut in Styria?

Five-in-a-row
It is now five in a row for the Bologna bullets at the Red Bull Ring, but can that become six this weekend? Their rivals will be gunning to make sure it will not happen.
Ducati remain undefeated, Dovizioso undaunted and the Red Bull Ring the near-perfect layout for the Borgo Panigale factory. But MotoGP is as unpredictable as ever in 2020, so can anyone dethrone Ducati this weekend?
Dark horse
Although Dovizioso won, it was Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) who initially led and the Australian could prove both a dark horse and another who threatens to keep that Ducati record intact at the Red Bull Ring again.
Ending the race so close to second, he could be ruing his tyre choice on the restart - Dovizioso even said point blank he should have stayed on the medium front, not changed to the soft - and there are a few more things for the Queenslander to mull over too.
Welcome return
The real dark horses were Suzuki and KTM, however. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) took his first premier class podium as the Hamamatsu factory - not traditionally having been a threat at the Red Bull Ring - emerged as serious contenders.
After some tougher races for Mir it will have been a welcome return to the front, and nothing could be better than returning to the venue to try and do it again.
Moving forward
Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) will be hoping to move forward as well; already a race winner on Borgo Panigale machinery but struggling with a tougher 2020 so far.
Find out if anyone can stop the Ducati juggernaut as as the FP1 starts on Friday at 9.55 am (1.25pm IST), before the lights go out for the race at 2pm (5.30pm IST) on Sunday.