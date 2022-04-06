Captain America returns! Marquez ready for Austin race

COTA is a happy-hunting ground for the Spaniard, having won there seven times in eight races.

The 29-year-old had been suffering from double vision after a huge crash that ruled him out of the Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika Circuit on March 20.

The Repsol Honda rider hit the ground hard in a massive highside at Turn 7 during the warm-up for the race and was later ruled out of the Argentina Grand Prix as well.

However, he has recovered in time for the race at COTA, where he has always dominated.

Marquez's record at COTA speaks for himself, having missed victory only once (when he crashed while comfortably leading in 2019) since the race was added to MotoGP calendar .

"Marc Marquez will return to the MotoGP World Championship in Austin aboard his Repsol Honda Team RC213V after consultation and clearance from his medical team," a Repsol Honda Team statement said.

"Even with his historic speed at the track, Marquez isn't chasing immediate glory and is aiming to spend the weekend getting back up to speed with the Repsol Honda Team RC213V and continuing to build his feeling and speed on the new machine.

"Doctors have cleared Marc Marquez for a return to Grand Prix competition after his fall in warm-up at the Indonesian GP and subsequent diplopia diagnosis. The Repsol Honda Team rider has completed his conservative treatment plan and is ready to return to action at Round 4, the Grand Prix of The Americas in Austin, Texas. Before heading for the US, he confirmed his feelings and vision on a CBR600RR around the Alcarras circuit," the Honda statement added.

Action at the 5.5kms-long circuit commences on Friday (April 8). A unique schedule for the weekend will see the MotoGP race, running over 20 laps, start at 1pm local time (12.30 am IST, Monday, Aprill 11) just before the Moto3 race which will conclude the action.

"Of course I'm very happy to be back, it's a great feeling to return and especially to do it at one of my favourite tracks. No matter the situation, I really enjoy riding in Texas and have incredible memories there," Marquez told Repsol Honda Media.

"We've some work to do after missing two races and the whole Argentina weekend, so I'm not here to set one target at the moment. There's many things to do and consider, but the important thing is that we're back on the bike this weekend," added Marquez, who has won seven out of eight races in COTA.

After three rounds, Argentina GP winner Aleix Espargaro sits on top of 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship with 45 points.

Marquez is 34 points away from the top spot and with 18 races and a potential 450 points up for the grabs, it is still very much anybody's championship.

Buck up guys! It's vroom time in COTA as the King is back!