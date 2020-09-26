Catalan GP: Morbidelli sets Barcelona benchmark

Bengaluru, September 26: Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT), who was struggling with illness the week after his incredible maiden MotoGP win in the San Marino GP is now back on top.

The Italian ruled the roost in the Catalan GP practice sessions, finishing a tenth ahead of Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing), with rookie Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) searing up to third by the end of the day's action at the famed Circuit de Catalunya.

The qualifying starts at 2.10 pm local time (5.40 pm IST) as the grid for the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya gets decided.

Riders ready for second half of the season

The race proper will be held on Sunday (September 27) at a slightly delayed 3pm local time (6.30pm IST).

Quicker lap times In the early stages of FP2, a lot of riders were able to go quicker than their FP1 lap times. Morbidelli, Binder and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) all rose into the top four to slot in behind FP1 pacesetter Quartararo, with Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP duo Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi also improving their times. Binder bliss Rookie Binder finished FP1 down in 21st position as he attacked the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the first time on a MotoGP machine. But, clearly, it had not taken the South African too long to work out how to tame the RC16 beast in Barcelona as he blitzed his way to P1 with a 1:40.008 to stretch four tenths clear of the field. Great laps Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) and Alex Marquez went into the top five after stringing great laps together, but the goalposts were about to be moved significantly. Dovizioso did not improve his FP1 time that was good enough for P2, the Italian slipping to 15th. Vinales fourth Vinales also slotted in a late fast time to sit P4 on the combined times - exactly where the Emilia Romagna GP winner finished in FP1. The MotoGP riders will be back on track for FP3, which is a vital session for the riders to try and get themselves straight into Q2.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)