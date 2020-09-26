Catalan GP: Morbidelli sets Barcelona benchmark

Quicker lap times
In the early stages of FP2, a lot of riders were able to go quicker than their FP1 lap times.
Morbidelli, Binder and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) all rose into the top four to slot in behind FP1 pacesetter Quartararo, with Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP duo Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi also improving their times.
Binder bliss
Rookie Binder finished FP1 down in 21st position as he attacked the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the first time on a MotoGP machine.
But, clearly, it had not taken the South African too long to work out how to tame the RC16 beast in Barcelona as he blitzed his way to P1 with a 1:40.008 to stretch four tenths clear of the field.
Great laps
Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) and Alex Marquez went into the top five after stringing great laps together, but the goalposts were about to be moved significantly.
Dovizioso did not improve his FP1 time that was good enough for P2, the Italian slipping to 15th.
Vinales fourth
Vinales also slotted in a late fast time to sit P4 on the combined times - exactly where the Emilia Romagna GP winner finished in FP1.
The MotoGP riders will be back on track for FP3, which is a vital session for the riders to try and get themselves straight into Q2.