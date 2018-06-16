Lorenzo seals first pole since 2016 as Marquez emerges in second

Lorenzo celebrated a belated first MotoGP win with Ducati in Italy last time out by finalising a switch to join Marquez at Repsol Honda next season.

But the 31-year-old, who is expected to be a serious challenger to Marquez's throne in 2019, is already showing his talent in this campaign, securing pole in Barcelona despite a less than smooth operation.

Lorenzo was visibly furious as he entered the pit at one stage, later suggesting there had been an issue with his front tyre.

A time of one minute 38.680 second was still enough to qualify fastest and take a first pole since 2016, but Marquez's second-place start is perhaps more impressive after he was forced to come through a difficult first qualifying session.

The reigning champion crashed in the final practice session and endured a couple of further wobbles, meaning he missed out on an automatic Q2 place for the first time since 2015.

Marquez came through with a time of 1:39.217 and then pushed Lorenzo all the way, pipping title rival Andrea Dovizioso to second place.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) 1:38.680 2. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 1:38.746 3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 1:38.923 4. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 1:39.145 5. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) 1:39.148 6. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac) 1:39.178 7. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 1:39.266 8. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 1:39.331 9. Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia) 1:39.504 10. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) 1:39.556 11. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) 1:39.695 12. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) 1:39.888