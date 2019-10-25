F1 Raceweek: Leclerc to take more care after 'unnecessary' Verstappen crash

Leclerc sent Verstappen spinning off the track at turn two on the opening lap of the Japanese Grand Prix last time out.

Red Bull driver Verstappen had to retire from the race and Ferrari's Leclerc was demoted a place from sixth to seventh after being hit with a 15-second penalty.

Verstappen hit out at the Frenchman's irresponsible driving and Leclerc says he has learned his lesson.

"I think in the first corner it was probably useless to take so much risk, I lost quite a lot of points and it was just a shame, it was probably unnecessary," said the 22-year-old.

"Whether I would've done something different going back, it’s one of those situations that sometimes it happens - I just made a mistake - and that's it. As I said I'll learn from it by being a bit more careful for the next race start."

Leclerc said he was braced for his post-race punishment.

"I was quite expecting it," he said. "Once I arrived in the stewards’ room and I saw the images, it would have been wrong not to get a penalty for that.

"Afterwards, with Max we had a discussion, he knew I made a mistake and these things happen - and it was definitely not a big deal."