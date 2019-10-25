English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

F1 Raceweek: Leclerc to take more care after 'unnecessary' Verstappen crash

By Peter Thompson
Verstappen and Leclerc

Mexico City, October 25: Charles Leclerc has vowed to take more care at the start of the Mexican Grand Prix after causing a costly crash with Max Verstappen at Suzuka.

Leclerc sent Verstappen spinning off the track at turn two on the opening lap of the Japanese Grand Prix last time out.

Red Bull driver Verstappen had to retire from the race and Ferrari's Leclerc was demoted a place from sixth to seventh after being hit with a 15-second penalty.

Verstappen hit out at the Frenchman's irresponsible driving and Leclerc says he has learned his lesson.

"I think in the first corner it was probably useless to take so much risk, I lost quite a lot of points and it was just a shame, it was probably unnecessary," said the 22-year-old.

"Whether I would've done something different going back, it’s one of those situations that sometimes it happens - I just made a mistake - and that's it. As I said I'll learn from it by being a bit more careful for the next race start."

Leclerc said he was braced for his post-race punishment.

"I was quite expecting it," he said. "Once I arrived in the stewards’ room and I saw the images, it would have been wrong not to get a penalty for that.

"Afterwards, with Max we had a discussion, he knew I made a mistake and these things happen - and it was definitely not a big deal."

More CHARLES LECLERC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue