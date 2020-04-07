Coronavirus in sport: Italian and Catalan MotoGP postponed

The Italian Grand Prix was scheduled to be held at Mugello on May 31 followed by the Catalan GP at the Circuit de Catalunya on June 7.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the Gran Premio d'Italia Oakley and Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, which were set to be held at the Autodromo del Mugello from the 29th to the 31st of May and at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from the 5th to the 7th of June, respectively. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the two events to be rescheduled," MotoGP tweeted.

"As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, new dates for these Grands Prix, as well as the recently-postponed French and Spanish GPs, cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events. A revised calendar will be published as soon as available," the game's global governing body added.

The 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship has been a non-starter so far with the season-opening race to held at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar being cancelled.

The following races in Thailand, USA, Argentina, France have all been put off while a decision on the the British Grand Prix, slated to take place at Silverstone on July 19, and the one which had been earmarked as a potential opener for a shortened campaign, will be made later this month.