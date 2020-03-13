English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Hamilton backs decision to cancel Australian Grand Prix

By Dejan Kalinic
Lewis Hamilton

Melbourne, March 13: Lewis Hamilton backed the decision to cancel the Australian Grand Prix amid coronavirus fears.

Formula One announced on Friday (March 13) it had cancelled the opening race of the season, which was due to be held in Melbourne on Sunday.

McLaren had already pulled out of the race after a member of their crew tested positive for coronavirus.

Mercedes star and six-time world champion Hamilton, who questioned the race going ahead during a news conference on Thursday, said it was the right call.

Coronavirus: F1's Australian Grand Prix called off

"Sadly, this is the right decision," he wrote on Twitter.

"No one wants this, we all want to get in our cars and get racing, but we have to be realistic and we must put health and safety first.

"The reality is, this is really serious with people dying every day, lots of people ill and even if they are not ill, many people being affected financially and emotionally.

"No one really knows the extent of what we are dealing with, but we should all take precautions to keep as many people as safe as possible.

"I know it's disappointing, as sport unites us when times are tough, but it's the right call. Listen to the advice everyone, keep safe.

"Hope to be back racing soon but in the meantime look after yourselves."

The Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled to go ahead behind closed doors on March 22.

The coronavirus has killed almost 5,000 people worldwide, while there have been more than 134,000 cases.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 6:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue