English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Courageous Marc Marquez ruled out of Andalusia Grand Prix

By Peter Thompson
Marquez

Jerez, July 25: Marc Marquez has been ruled out of the Andalusia Grand Prix after making a courageous attempt to take his place on the grid on home soil a week after breaking his arm.

Marc Marquez back in action at Jerez despite broken arm

Marquez was back on his bike in Jerez on Saturday despite suffering a fractured humerus in the first race of the MotoGP season at the same track last Sunday.

The Spaniard had a titanium plate fitted in his right arm during an operation on Tuesday, but was declared fit to get on his Repsol Honda for FP3 on Saturday.

Andalucia MotoGP: Vinales and Rossi quell KTM challenge

Marquez sat out the final free practice session, and although he went out for Q1, the six-time MotoGP champion was soon back in the garage and returned to the team truck.

It was later confirmed that the 27-year-old will not start the race on Sunday and there was no word on how long he may be out of action.

Alex Marquez, the defending champion's brother, was also clutching his arm on Saturday after a crash, but avoided serious injuries.

Cal Crutchlow, who underwent surgery on his wrist this week, showed astonishing courage to finish third in Q1 behind Miguel Oliveira and Franco Morbidelli, just 0.132 seconds away from progressing to the second session.

More MOTOGP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 1,336,861 | World - 15,931,445
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 18:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue