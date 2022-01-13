Dakar 2022: Harith Noah continues his learning curve

According to a Media Release received, the stunning performance by 28-year-old rider from Shoranur, Kerala, got him into the top-20 in stage 10 rankings, but his bravery will not be counted for the final classification as he moved to the Dakar Experience class, after the mishap, to log more kilometres and experience.

The stage was won by Argentina's Kevin Benavides, who also moved to Dakar Experience class, after his pull out on Wednesday (January 12).

Dakar 2022: Despite broken ribs and loss of rear brakes Harith Noah keeps fighting all the way

But the biggest achievement for India on Thursday (January 13) was the stage podium finish by Hero MotoSports Joaquim Rodrigues, who came third behind Sam Sunderland of Great Britain.

Noah began the day's Stage 11 on an aggressive note zooming into the sixth place at the first Waypoint after 48kms. Later, he lost some ground in the next 120kms, but stepped up the pace and was running at 17th position for long, before settling for 19th position in Stage 11, equalling his best stage performance at Dakar in 2021.

The Dakar Experience is a new class, introduced a few years back, as a second chance for those who are forced to quit the main race. It helps participants to experience the Dakar Rally and gain valuable seat-time and log mileage to prepare for the future races. However, the riders will not be classified for Rally GP class and will finish under 'Dakar Experience' arch.

Noah's Sherco team-mate Lorenzo Santolino continued his good show finishing the stage in 18th place, just a position ahead of the the Sports Science graduate, while the other Sherco TVS rider -- Rui Goncalves was placed 30th in the stage. Santolino was 12th and Goncalves was 24th in the overall general rankings. Rodriguez is 14th overall and Aaron Mare, who finished the day 25th was 16th.

"It was not an ideal day but I had fun and felt very good on bike. I had to stop multiple times, and also after 60kms, I had another crash. But the difficult navigation helped me do well without any pressure. This experience will help me to come back stronger for next year," said Noah.

The bikes covered a strenuous 501kms from Wadi Ad Dawasir to Bisha. The loop around Bisha, had the potential to turn shake the best riders with huge dunes, as it provided the biggest technical challenge to many a rider.

Noah spent about half of the stage time on the dunes of all shapes and sizes including the softest ones that the desert had in store, but his exploits could only get him rich experience in preparation for future rally-raids and no reward for his hard work. Undaunted, Noah vows to come back stronger next year.

The final timed Special Section on the last day will be from Bisha to Jeddah, a distance of 680kms including liaison section. And the scene is set for the last big fight on Friday (January 14) as the ceremonial finish off the 2022 FIA Dakar Rally is slated to be held at the Red City of Jeddah. Bring it on!