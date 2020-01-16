Dakar Rally 2020: Sainz stretches lead after winning stage 10

Advantage Sainz
Al Attiyah and Peterhansel are both left to ponder if stage 10's navigation mistakes have cost them the win at the first Dakar held in the Middle East.
"It was a little bit tricky in the morning. We had a bit of a sandstorm and it wasnt so easy with reduced visibility. There were some big cuts in the sand where it was easy to drop. The stage went well for us later on. One waypoint was difficult but somehow we managed to get it. Everything worked fine for us," said Sainz.
High winds
Racing on stage 10 was halted at the 345 kms mark as a safety precaution due to extremely high winds on the track.
"At one point we got a little bit lost, that was just for two or three minutes. After getting that waypoint we took the wrong way which took us 20 kms extra to drive. We lost 19 minutes on Carlos (Sainz) but this is how it goes. We still have a long day tomorrow and everything is still possible," rued Al Attiyah.
Showing way
Peterhansel, who has won the Dakar 13 times (seven times in a car and six times on a bike) has still not lost hopes though.
"In the end it's been a good stage for the team. Carlos (Sainz) has opened up a big gap between himself and Nasser (Al Attiyah). For us, we opened the road and got lost just 20 kms before the end. Nasser was also with us. When we find the right way, Carlos and Kuba (Przygonski) had caught up with us so we showed them the way," Peterhansel said.
Alonso's troubles
Dakar debutant Fernando Alonso, the two-time former Formula One champion, lost more than an hour after double rolling his Toyota Hilux, an accident that saw the Spaniard carry on driving with no windscreen.
The Spaniard hit a dune at an awkward angle two kilometres into the 53 kms test, pitching he and Marc Coma's Hilux into a roll.