Dakar Rally 2022: Nasser Al Attiyah lays down early marker, wins prologue

Warning to rivals
The prologue stage gave competitors a quick taste of the challenging terrain that will push them to their limits over the next two weeks.
Al Attiyah, who drives under the Toyota Gazoo Racing with Frenchman Matthieu Baumel as his co-driver, comes into the event in red-hot form, having cliched a record fifth FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies title. In Saudi Arabia, the Toyota Gazoo Racing pair are behind the controls of the all-new T1+ version of their Hilux.
Loeb in the hunt
Meanwhile, nine-time World Rally Championship winner Sébastien Loeb kicked off his first Dakar alongside new navigator Fabian Lurquin in impressive fashion.
The Frenchman set the fifth-fastest time of the day, 37sec adrift of Al Attiyah.
Peterhansel surges
Defending champion and 14-time time winner Stephane Peterhansel of France was 14th, with Audi team-mate Mattias Ekström one place further behind.
Elsewhere in the car category, Laia Sanz finished 2min, 40sec behind stage winner Al Attiyah as she takes to the wheel at the Dakar for the first time. The Spaniard holds the incredible record of completing all 11 editions she raced on a bike and is now looking to bring her MINI ALL4 Racing to the finish line in Jeddah on January 14.
Dune bashing
With the prologue stage successfully cleared it is now time for two weeks of long, desert stages at the Dakar. Sunday's racing features 334kms against the clock on a loop around the Ha'il bivouac.
Among the sandy tracks are a series of navigation puzzles that threaten to throw competitors off course before they have barely started the world's toughest rally. The 2022 Dakar Rally, which covers nearly 7,500 kms will finish in Jeddah on January 14.