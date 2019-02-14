Dakar Rally champion Al Attiyah returns to competitive action

Defending champion
Poland's Jakub Przygonski won the FIA World Cup last season and the MINI John Cooper Works Rally driver tops the field and returns to try and repeat the outright Qatar win he secured last year.
The Pole teams up with new German co-driver Timo Gottschalk this season. His former navigator Tom Colsoul has switched to the Toyota team and will sit alongside Dutchman Bernhard Ten Brinke.
Frenetic competition
The competition at the head of the field in likely to be frenetic with Russian driver Vladimir Vasilyev and his navigator Konstantin Zhiltsov hoping to overcome the event's notoriously difficult navigation.
They will be hoping to fend off the challenge from the likes of the Saudi Arabian duo of Yasir Seaidan and Yazeed Al Rajhi and Czech driver Miroslav Zapletal.
Qatari challenge
Apart from Al Attiyah, the other Qatari to watch out for is Mohamed Issa Abu Issa, who is the returning Qatari Mohammed Abu Issa in an SMG Buggy.
Al Attiyah and Abu Issa lead impressive 12-strong Qatari contingentwho will do battle across the length and breadth of the deserts.
Female competitor
The sole female competitor on the provisional entry list is the experienced former Italian quad rider Camelia Liparoti. She has switched to the T3 category and heads to Qatar with French navigator Max Delfino in a Yamaha YZX 1000R.
The Manateq Qatar Cross-Country Rally gets underway with a ceremonial start on The Pearl-Qatar on February 21.The Losail Sports Arena plays host to the event for the first time with the bivouac located in the grounds of the stadium.