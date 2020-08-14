English
Ricciardo reveals tattoo bet with Renault team boss

By Dejan Kalinic

Barcelona, August 14: Daniel Ricciardo revealed he would get to design a tattoo for Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul if he manages a podium finish this season.

Ricciardo is without a top-three finish in Formula One since arriving at Renault – the team he will leave for McLaren next year – in 2019.

Since their return to F1 in 2016, Renault are without a podium finish and Ricciardo would like to change that – and see Abiteboul get his first tattoo.

"It's a bit foggy, but I believe he chooses placement and size, but I choose the design. But we'll clear that up," the Australian said ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

"But it's a tattoo and he does not have any, so it's a big deal for Cyril."

Ricciardo has finished in the top eight three times in five races this season, including ending up fourth at the British Grand Prix earlier this month.

Asked about the tattoo design, the 31-year-old said he would ensure it was unforgettable for Abiteboul.

"I don't know, I think it will be something probably a little spontaneous, spur of the moment," Ricciardo said.

"But it's got to be something funny that when he looks at it, he shakes his head and it's like, 'Remember those times?' One of those ones."

Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 6:50 [IST]
