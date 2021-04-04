Doha GP: Quartararo stages a stunning comeback win

Quartararo and Zarco (Pramac Racing) also handed France their first double premier class podium since 1954 in the closest top-15 finish in MotoGP race history .

The Frenchman recovered from a poor start on his Yamaha to take a commanding victory in the Middle East circuit, which was hosting back-to-back races in the weekends for the first time.

Doha GP: Pramac delight as rookie Martin storms to maiden MotoGP pole

After stealing the headlines with a stunning qualifying session where he took his first ever premier-class pole position to join an exclusive club in doing so for only his second MotoGP race, with the other members comprising only Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and MotoGP Legend Casey Stoner, Martin finished third.

Behind Martin, who bagged a maiden podium in his second-ever MotoGP start, Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins fought it out for fourth, with the former surrendering the position by running wide at Turn 1 on the final lap and coming up 0.022s short of retaking it at the line.

Francesco Bagnaia finished sixth, defending champion Joan Mir came home in P7 after a heated race, Brad Binder cemented a brilliant P8 for himself and KTM as Jack Miller took a disappointing P9 for the second race in a row at Losail and Aleix Espargaro a place behind.

After two races in in a row in Qatar, the MotoGP caravan now moves to the Alvagre Internationl Circuit in Portimao, Portugal, for the Portuguese Grand Prix -- third race of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship season on April 18.

Top 10:

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP)

2. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 1.457

3. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) + 1.500

4. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 2.088

5. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 2.110

6. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 2.642

7. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 4.868

8. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 4.979

9. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 5.365

10. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 5.382