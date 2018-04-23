Dominant Marquez maintains perfect record in Austin

The reigning MotoGP world champion endured a nightmare in the Argentine Grand Prix last time out, finishing 18th after being hit with penalties for crashing into Valentino Rossi, making contact with Aleix Espargaro and delaying the start.

Marquez was accused of having "destroyed" the sport by Rossi, but the Spaniard obliterated his rivals to claim a sixth win out of six at the Circuit of the Americas despite being given a three-place grid penalty.

The Repsol Honda rider took pole on Saturday (April 21), but started on the second row after the stewards adjudged him to have impeded Maverick Vinales in qualifying.

Marquez took another setback on the chin, taking the lead on the first lap and sealing a 10th successive premier class win in the United States - and his first success of the season - to move just a point behind new championship leader Andrea Dovizioso, who finished fifth for Ducati.

Andrea Iannone passed slow-starting pole-sitter Vinales to lead going into Turn 1, but Marquez also got off to a flyer and was in front after overtaking at the end of the back straight.

Iannone briefly retook the lead, but Marquez took control of the race and never looked like letting it slip, easing to victory 3.450 seconds ahead of Movistar Yamaha's Vinales, with Iannone taking a first podium finish for Suzuki.

Rossi was back in fourth, while Dani Pedrosa secured a magnificent seventh place considering he only underwent wrist surgery last week.

Cal Crutchlow, who arrived in Austin atop the standings after his win in Argentina, crashed out on lap 13.

IN THE POINTS

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

2. Maverick Vinales (Monster Yamaha) +0.3.560

3. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) +6.704

4. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) +9.587

5. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +13.570

6. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +14.231

7. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) +18.201

8. Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia) + 28.537

9. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) +28.671

10. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) +28.875

11. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) +31.355

12. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) +34.993

13. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +37.264

14. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda IDEMITSU) +39.335

15. Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto) +40.887

TITLE STANDINGS

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 46

2. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 45

3. Maverick Vianles (Monster Yamaha) 41

4. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda CASTROL) 38

5. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 38

1. Movistar Yamaha 70

2. Repsol Honda 63

3. Ducati 52

4. Monster Yamaha Tech 3 47

5. Suzuki Ecstar 47

NEXT UP

Marquez will be hoping home comforts bring him back-to-back wins at the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuito de Jerez in a fortnight.

Source: OPTA