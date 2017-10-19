Dovizioso ready to give it all in Australia

Bengaluru, October 19: Fresh from an exciting win at the previous round in Japan, Andrea Dovizioso is back on track at the Phillip Island circuit for the Australian MotoGP.

The victory in Motegi after a close battle with Marc Marquez which went right down to the last corner has helped the Ducati rider close the gap with Honda's championship leader.

With three rounds to go, Marquez leads the championship with 244 points closely followed by Dovizioso on 233.

At the Phillip Island circuit, the Italian rider has a decent record, having stepped onto the podium a total of three times in different categories, scoring a win in 125 in 2004 and a third-place finish in MotoGP in 2011.

The Australia Grand Prix is the second of the three challenging end-of-season fly-away races and

Dovizioso is geared up for another crucial race.

"For sure Phillip Island is one of Marc's (Marquez) favourite tracks, and the situation will probably be a bit more difficult for us. On paper we aren't favourites for the win in Australia but we'll be fighting as hard as ever," said Dovizioso.

The 31-year-old was involved in a close battle with Maverick Vinales last year before finishing fourth and he hopes to do better this time.

"Last year I did a good race and so I must try and work in the best possible way throughout the weekend. There're now just three rounds left until the end and anything can happen. I must try and always be fast at every circuit and in every condition," Dovizioso added.

The Grand Prix weekend kicks off on Friday morning with the first free practice session, while the 27-lap race is scheduled for Sunday.

Dovizioso fact file

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 04

Age: 31 (born on March 23rd 1986 in Forlimpopoli, Italy)

Residence: Forli (Italy)

Races: 273 (175 x MotoGP, 49 x 250cc, 49 x 125cc)

First GP: 2001 Italian GP (125cc)

Wins: 16 (7 x MotoGP, 4 x 250cc, 5 x 125cc)

First Win: 2004 South African GP (125cc)

Pole Positions: 18 (5 x MotoGP, 4 x 250cc, 9 x 125cc)

First Pole: 2003 French GP (125cc)

World Titles: 1 (1 x 125cc)