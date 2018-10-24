It's game, set and MotoGP in Melbourne!

Unfair odds?

Heading out on court, after an initial warm up and some friendly words at the net it was down to business - with Miller and Dovizioso teaming up vs the pros.

Unfair odds? Some would say, and despite a few choice shots that just about had Hewitt's team outfoxed, the MotoGP riders found themselves broken - in a serve sense of course - and it was time to try and level the playing field a little.

Gloves come off

Time out taken and ready to kick it up a gear, the gloves then came off for Dovizioso and Miller as Hewitt put them on.

Donning one of Miller's, the former Wimbledon and US Open champion now had to try it with a bit more of a handicap - but still, it was to no avail as the pros came out swinging once again. Next up? Even more of a challenge...

Miller's helmet

Although it was harder to hold the racquet in the glove, it took another level up with the addition of Miller's helmet.

Pulling it on and getting used to the extra weight, Hewitt was then facing two different challenges as he tried to serve accurately looking through the visor - and stay nimble enough to return.

Geared up

The riders geared themselves up to give it their best shot and finally, finally managed to slice one past the pros.

After the Melbourne visit, it's time to head south through the state of Victoria as Phillip Island beckons for another spectacular battle.