Dovizioso to be fit for new MotoGP season after surgery

The Italian sustained the injury during a motocross race in Faenza and had a plate fixed to the bone to try to improve his recovery time.

MotoGP's 2020 season will get under way in Jerez on July 19 and Ducati are confident he will be ready to race.

"The surgery went well, and I want to thank all the medical team that did the operation so quickly. I don't feel much pain, and that makes me very optimistic," said Dovizioso in a statement published on Monday.

"I came home this morning, and during the afternoon, I will plan my rehabilitation. I am confident that in these weeks I will be able to recover and that I will be in full shape in time for the first 2020 GP in Jerez."

Ducati sports director Paolo Ciabatti said: "Although we know that motocross is an activity that presents several risks, we had still allowed Andrea to participate in this regional race, because he had explained to us that he needed to rediscover those stimuli and sensations that only a real competition can give.

"On the other hand, motocross is also the discipline with which many of the MotoGP riders train regularly. So, in the end, we must be relieved that the injury did not have serious consequences and that Andrea will be able to [race] at the start of the 2020 championship in Jerez."