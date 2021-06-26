Dutch GP: Vinales fastest on a rain-affected day

Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) was second quickest, 0.111 in arrears, with Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) keeping his momentum in third on Day 1.

The day was largely dry until the afternoon, when rain put paid to improvements in the latter half of FP2.

Dutch GP: Marquez, Rossi in focus at the Cathedral of Speed

Another headline grabber was a huge highside for Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) in the afternoon, although the Spaniard walked away unscathed and headed back to the box.

Vinales topped FP1 convincingly and consistently, and he did so just ahead of Pol Espargaro, who also impressed in the opening session of the weekend.

A big day for Maverick Viñales who stays top after FP2 🔥@polespargaro and @_moliveira88 round off the top three 👀#DutchGP 🇳🇱 | #MotoGP 🎥https://t.co/gl25gkI1dp — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 25, 2021

The two were a tenth apart, with Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) moving up to third late on, but the Suzuki man was 0.429 off the top.

Will the rain return on Saturday morning? Or can the field expect some more dry track time in FP3 to crack into that all-important top ten?

This will be the question on everyone's lips as they open the curtains on Saturday morning. If the downpour comes like it did in the latter half of FP2, then the Q2 places are set from the dry running on Friday.

Weather forecasts suggest we will get wet weather on Saturday, but it's a question of when!

Find out from 9.55 am local time (1.25pm IST), before qualifying for the premier class from 2.10 pm (5.40pm IST).

The Indian audince can catch all the action live on Eurosport SD/HD channels.

Top 10 combined:

1. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) - 1:33.072

2. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.111

3. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.328

4. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.419

5. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.429

6. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) 0.488

7. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.629

8. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.636

9. Danilo Petrucci (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) + 0.867

10. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.921

