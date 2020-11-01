F1 2020: Starting grid and race preview for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Mercedes need only 12 points to seal that title for 2020 and look set to do so after locking out the front row for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

But while Lewis Hamilton comes into this event having triumphed at two straight races to break Michael Schumacher's Formula One wins record, his team-mate Valtteri Bottas will start on pole.

Hamilton is sitting pretty with a 77-point championship lead over Bottas, but the Briton was guarded over his victory prospects at a circuit where overtaking is expected to be extremely difficult.

WHAT HAPPENED IN QUALIFYING

Bottas took pole for the second time in three races after he was 0.097 seconds faster than Hamilton, who acknowledged he had underperformed in qualifying.

The Finn had earlier topped Q1 and repeated the trick in Q2, a session which surprisingly saw the two Racing Point cars, Sebastian Vettel and Esteban Ocon eliminated.

Max Verstappen had his mechanics to thank as a rapid fix of an electrical issue allowed him to progress from Q2. He ended up third ahead of the impressive Pierre Gasly, his former team-mate.

Daniel Ricciardo did well to take fifth and Verstappen's under-pressure team-mate Alex Albon was sixth after spinning in Q2 and having a Q3 lap time deleted. Charles Leclerc was seventh for Ferrari.

THE STARTING GRID

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), 2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 4. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), 6. Alex Albon (Red Bull)

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 8. Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri)

9. Lando Norris (McLaren), 10. Carlos Sainz (McLaren)

11. Sergio Perez (Racing Point), 12. Esteban Ocon (Renault)

13. George Russell (Williams), 14. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

15. Lance Stroll (Racing Point), 16. Romain Grosjean (Haas)

17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas), 18. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)

19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams), 20. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

IMOLA TALKING POINTS

If Bottas is to become a serious title challenger in the future, he must improve on a record that has seen him convert just five of his previous 14 career pole positions into victory.

Hamilton, meanwhile, knows overtaking Bottas at the start is his best chance to secure a win that would see him equal another Schumacher record – this time as the driver to have the most victories for a single team (72).

Despite overcoming difficulties, Verstappen was disappointed not to be closer to the two frontrunners and unless Red Bull find another gear – or the Mercedes cars get into trouble fighting each other – he may have to settle for another podium.

Gasly, Ricciardo, Albon, Leclerc and the McLarens could be involved in an entertaining battle for fourth. Speculation continues over the future of Albon, who has gone pointless in the last two races, the worst run he has had since joining Red Bull being timed terribly with his seat for 2021 still unconfirmed.

Vettel, meanwhile, has now failed to reach Q3 for nine straight races. He is in miserable form, having not finished better than 10th for six consecutive grands prix as Leclerc makes more of the limited 2020 Ferrari car.

We can’t complain with P3 on the grid. Thanks boys, for the quick fix 💪 Hopefully the race will be just as cool as it is to drive on this track ✌️ #KeepPushing #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/ngzBAzkdp4 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 31, 2020

WHAT THE DRIVERS SAID

Valtteri Bottas (pole): "There are questions marks for the race [due to having less practice time] but at least the starting point is good. I don't really think about how people rate me - sometimes we get criticism, everyone does. That's normal in life and there are always people who want to drag you down. I just try to turn it into positive energy. I'm not one to comment if I'm underrated or overrated, I'm just focusing on my driving, trying to get pole, trying to get wins, that is my job, that is what I like to do."

Lewis Hamilton (2nd): "Qualifying is [the key to winning the race] - it is perhaps a little bit like Monaco in that sense. I think the strategy [is key] as well. It is going to be interesting [on strategy] - there are usually only a couple of options. I am sure it won't be as good as the last race in terms of the opportunities to overtake, places that you can follow. I don't think it will be a great race, but maybe we will be surprised."

Max Verstappen (3rd): "Our long run in practice was alright, so hopefully we will be a bit similar to that on Sunday. Let's hope that, top-speed-wise, we are in a good position. I don't think it's going to be very easy to pass anyway but we will see what we can do."

Pierre Gasly (4th): "For me it is a great day. I did my best qualifying for the team, P4 I think was also my best in Red Bull, so my best ever in F1, and to do it in Imola, is also very special. I did this special helmet for Ayrton [Senna] because I've always been a big, big fan of Senna since I was a kid. He was one of my idols, and it was important for me to do it here - also for all the team, because they are based only 15 kilometres away. I expect a tough battle with Daniel, with Charles and all the other guys."

Daniel Ricciardo (5th): "That was, wow - that lap was my best Q3 one of the year. I am still smiling, very happy with the lap and the result. It is fun and a serious circuit, it really is. It is that combination – it is narrow, tight and fast. Gasly is a target. If we can get him at the start, fourth is a serious chance for us."

Charles Leclerc (7th): "I am not very satisfied with my lap and the way I drove in Q3 but it is life. Looking at the gaps between me and Pierre it is a bit disappointing, but he did an amazing job, an amazing lap. Hopefully on Sunday we will have a better day, as we probably expected something more than P7."

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 256

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 179

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 162

4. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) – 80

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 75

Constructors

1. Mercedes – 435

2. Red Bull – 226

3. Racing Point – 126

4. McLaren – 124

5. Renault – 120