English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ricciardo falls to 11th with two French GP penalties

By
Danie lRicciardo
A pair of time penalties saw Daniel Ricciardo slip from seventh to 11th at the French Grand Prix

Paris, June 24: Daniel Ricciardo was hit with two five-second time penalties after leaving the track at the French Grand Prix won by Lewis Hamilton, falling to 11th despite a seventh-placed finish.

The Renault driver ended the weekend without any points due to a pair of manoeuvres that had contributed to a strong finish.

Ricciardo forced Lando Norris into evasive action late in the race as he returned to the track after running wide, before he crossed the white lines to overtake Kimi Raikkonen.

Race stewards deemed the first incident constituted "unsafely forcing another driver off track", earning a five-second penalty and two penalty points on his superlicense.

With the move on Raikkonen, Ricciardo was deemed to have "left the track and gained a lasting advantage". He was again punished with a five-second penalty.

The 10 additional seconds saw Ricciardo fall to 11th, behind Raikkonen, Nico Hulkenberg, Norris and Pierre Gasly.

Speaking ahead of the sanction, the Australian claimed he did not care for any penalties.

"When the track's so wide, you've got to improvise a little. It was a fun last lap," he said.

"To be honest, whatever happens, I don't really care. I think it was fun and it's better to have a fight and see what happens than to just sit behind and be a loser, so yeah, I enjoyed it."

More DANIEL RICCIARDO News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 31 - June 24 2019, 03:00 PM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue