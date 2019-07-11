F1 Raceweek: Hamilton eyes more history at home race - British GP in numbers

Fans of one of Formula One's most historic races were celebrating a new deal for the event being agreed with Silverstone on Wednesday (July 10), and Hamilton will be aiming to delight the home supporters.

Mercedes failed to earn a race win for the first this season last time out in Austria, where Max Verstappen defeated Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, a result that stood after a stewards' review.

Leclerc's team-mate Sebastian Vettel will be out to end an ever-increasing winless run by backing up his triumph at Silverstone a year ago, while Ferrari can achieve a points milestone.

Below we take a look at the best Opta numbers ahead of Sunday's race.

He's won his home race five times



But that first one, in 2008, will always be special to @LewisHamilton 👀#F1 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ow9bcD8xaA — Formula 1 (@F1) July 10, 2019

70 - Sunday's race will be the 70th staging of the British Grand Prix, the most in F1 history ahead of the Italian GP (69).

6 - Hamilton is aiming for a sixth victory at the British GP. He currently holds the joint record for most wins with Jim Clark and Alain Prost.

6 & 5 - The defending world champion's six poles at Silverstone is a record. He has the chance for a fifth straight pole, which would also be more than any other driver in the race.

21 - Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas have earned points in 21 consecutive Grands Prix, equivalent to an entire season.

17 - Vettel has gone 17 races without a win, his worst such run in F1 since his maiden victory.

2 - Verstappen is aiming to win back-to-back races for the first time in his F1 career.

8,000 - Ferrari are just 19 points shy of becoming the first team to rack up 8,000 F1 points.